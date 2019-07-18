Small Paintings #4

I have a selection of small paintings to show you. These are the last two of the series. No themes – they will tell you themselves what they are about.
They are each 6″ x 6″. Acrylics, acrylic inks, India ink, crayons.
Colorful, quirky and very intriguing.
Thank you. I wonder where all of this is coming from!
I love that protective, snuggling arm wrapping around the cat who is apparently no consenting to the hug.
Well, you know cats! Maybe he likes it but does not want to reveal so.
Cats want snuggles on their own terms and usually only if they initiate it. I’ve known few cats who like unsolicited hugs.