Renovated Paintings

As you may know, I’ve decided to stop creating paintings to sell at art festivals, and I’ve been working down my collection of paintings over the past year. I don’t mean to stop painting, but I’m not going to focus on working in order to sell.

There will be shows here and there that I will do. I know of a couple that I just don’t want to give up. The point is, if I’m going to paint, I’m just doing it for fun. That has meant some changes.

One thing I’ve been enjoying is doing a new (for me) style. You’ve seen it in small paintings, like these 6″ x 6″ ones that I recently showed you:

I decided I wanted to rework some older paintings and try this new direction in something larger. I don’t have many paintings left now, but there are 5 or 6 I thought I’d enjoy seeing what I could do with them. Here are three that I’ve finished this week, along with their former selves.

In addition to acrylic paints, I have used acrylic inks, India ink, and Neocolor I crayons (non-water soluble).

it’s really none of your business and Embezzler (16″ x 16″)

Suddenly I’m too tired to talk and Tete a Tete a Tete (16″ x 16″)

it’s nice to see everyone so happy and How Mother Nature Spends Her Days (18″ x 24″) – this one, I’d say it is not so much renovation as demolition and rebuild!)

