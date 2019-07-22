Looking Down

4 Replies

I was going through some old notebooks and came across this pen and ink drawing I did of a casual reading area at Arcadia University in October, 2016, from a photo. I was looking over the half-wall from the main reading room upstairs. This kind of view is interesting to me; usually I’m on the same level as what I am portraying.

It’s a tiny little drawing. I probably did it while watching TV one night. Don’t remember!

 

Pen and ink Arcadia U Library 10-161

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Looking Down

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.