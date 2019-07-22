Looking Down

I was going through some old notebooks and came across this pen and ink drawing I did of a casual reading area at Arcadia University in October, 2016, from a photo. I was looking over the half-wall from the main reading room upstairs. This kind of view is interesting to me; usually I’m on the same level as what I am portraying.
It’s a tiny little drawing. I probably did it while watching TV one night. Don’t remember!
Nice point of view and sketch.
I like drawing from this perspective. Which is funny because I am afraid of heights.
Wow! I am impressed by your rendering of the perspective. It is always interesting to study things from different angles.
Very inviting! (K)