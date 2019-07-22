Looking Down

I was going through some old notebooks and came across this pen and ink drawing I did of a casual reading area at Arcadia University in October, 2016, from a photo. I was looking over the half-wall from the main reading room upstairs. This kind of view is interesting to me; usually I’m on the same level as what I am portraying.

It’s a tiny little drawing. I probably did it while watching TV one night. Don’t remember!

Advertisements