Minuscule Illustrations: Lunch

In October 2017 I came across an internet blog challenge for a Halloween horror story written in two sentences. I decided to give it a try and enjoyed both the process and the result.
I did a few more stories under this structure, started to collect them, and decided to add the element of a small poem to summarize each one. Eventually I had a number of stories, and I thought about making a book out of them.
And later on, I got another idea. I would illustrate each story in the print book with a black/white drawing using a bamboo brush and India ink
The result was Minuscule, published in 2018. I’m now going to show you the book illustrations as an ongoing feature on this blog, once a week. I’ll link back to the story (they have been published one by one on my poetry blog).
If you want to hold the entire book in your hand, the print version is available on Amazon.
Here is the illustration for the first story, the one that started it all.
“Lunch” is the title of the story. Look here to read it.
Short but scary, the drawing fits perfectly.
Scary…great drawing, Claudia!
Finally the chair has an occupant. Someone had the nerve to take the hot seat of truth.
Of course the person in the chair is frightened. But who wouldn’t be.
She is trapped by the truth of what her thoughts have created. She is horrified. She better hold on . Its going to be a bumpy ride until she sees the light. Oh wellb. This too shall pass.
Thank you, I liked making a picture to fit this tiny story, I could see it very vividly.
Thank you, I really like using the bamboo brush to draw with, it really seems so expressive.
And then who knows? Even though we assume her fate is maybe not so good, why do we do that? It might be just a bumpy ride to somewhere really interesting and good.
