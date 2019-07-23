Minuscule Illustrations: Lunch

In October 2017 I came across an internet blog challenge for a Halloween horror story written in two sentences. I decided to give it a try and enjoyed both the process and the result.

I did a few more stories under this structure, started to collect them, and decided to add the element of a small poem to summarize each one. Eventually I had a number of stories, and I thought about making a book out of them.

And later on, I got another idea. I would illustrate each story in the print book with a black/white drawing using a bamboo brush and India ink

The result was Minuscule, published in 2018. I’m now going to show you the book illustrations as an ongoing feature on this blog, once a week. I’ll link back to the story (they have been published one by one on my poetry blog).

If you want to hold the entire book in your hand, the print version is available on Amazon.

Here is the illustration for the first story, the one that started it all.