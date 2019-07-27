I took this photo in May, 2019, through my car windshield, parked in the lot at Welsh Road, the Pennypack Trail, where I run or walk several times a week. Yes, after I took this photo, I got out of the car and ran in the rain. If you dress correctly and don’t mind wet feet, a run in the rain is refreshing.

I like the way the gloomy day, the rain drops, and the fact that the camera focused on the near scene and blurred out the building and tree make an ordinary scene into something threatening. In real life, it’s a senior citizen apartment building and the tree has no evil designs on anyone that I can see.

