Small Landscape in Tile Form

Here is a small tile made from the inspiration of some of those tiny landscape drawings I’ve done here or there. Like these…
I made the tile in February 2019. Low fire clay fired at cone 06 and colored with Velvet underglazes.
This tile instantly calls to mind Starry Night. Love those glowing orbs in the sky.
Thank you, me too. I love making them – to me, they represent (among other things) all the places in the universe I am going to visit when I come back in another life and we have space travel.