Small Landscape in Tile Form

2 Replies

Here is a small tile made from the inspiration of some of those tiny landscape drawings I’ve done here or there. Like these…

I made the tile in February 2019. Low fire clay fired at cone 06 and colored with Velvet underglazes.

Clay tile 2-19 abstract1

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Small Landscape in Tile Form

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you, me too. I love making them – to me, they represent (among other things) all the places in the universe I am going to visit when I come back in another life and we have space travel.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.