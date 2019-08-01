Large Potheads #1

Excuse the title, but that what we call them. Because they are pots, and because they are heads.

I’ve got some new items I’ve been making to show you – potheads. I have some large ones and some baby ones. I decided to make them because I wanted an item that was functional, to some extent, and yet fun for me to make.

So I arrived at the concept of potheads. Basically, they are hand-built vessels. I take a slab of clay, wrap it around a base, give it a face, and glaze its interior. Let me show you the first two.

This guy is about 9 inches tall or so. Terracotta clay, fired at cone 06. Exterior colored with Velvet underglaze Jet Black in a wash-off technique.

Here is its interior.

As you can see, it’s glazed, rather than just having an underglaze color applied. By doing this the vessel can hold water. I used these glazes for the interiors of all potheads:

I learned about this product at a visit to the Ceramic Shop in Norristown, PA, not that long ago – they were having their sale day and the Amaco rep was there. I asked for some information about a good product for my purposes and came away with two colors of this glaze. It’s called Teacher’s Palette and is designed for low-fire applications such as I do. (The item numbers all start with TP, as you see on the label, and I keep wanting to call the series “Teacher’s Pet”).

Here is another pothead. White lowfire clay, all materials and firing details the same as the one above.

