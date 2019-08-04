Assorted Photos from Pittsburgh PA

Here are a few photos from my (very short) trip to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in June. Just a few things that caught my eye in various ways and made photos worth talking about, I thought. All of the pictures were taken with my phone camera.

First photo. A picture inspired by a book I read recently – the tip was to hold the camera at hip level and just take what you got. Like this:

Interesting and bringing up a lot of questions and story lines, right? I think so too. I’ll be doing more of this technique.

Next group. I liked both of these photos and I didn’t know why. Upon reflection, I think it is the small figure in the middle of a big environment that caught me.

The bird photo, I tried straightening it out, but by doing that, it changed the dynamics of the picture and I no longer liked it. The tilt is essential, I think.

The restaurant worker on his smoke break, well, I liked the random glimpse into the interior of another’s life, a part that is behind the scenes – a peek down an alley, in more ways than one.

Next photos. I love reflections and taking pictures of them. The layering of worlds intrigues me. This one is of a shop window and the man in the picture is my husband, waiting for me on the street.

I turned a different view of the same store window into black/white. Ghostly, I think.

If you want to read about the trip to Pittsburgh, I wrote several posts about it on my personal blog, Sometimes You Get So Confused. You can look here for the last post – in the intro to the post, you will find all the links relating to the trip.

