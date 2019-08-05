Large Potheads #2

Excuse the title, but that what we call them. Because they are pots, and because they are heads.

Here are two more large potheads. Both are fired at cone 06, using Velvet underglazes color Jet Black on the exterior in a wash-off technique, and Amaco Teacher’s Palette glazes for the interiors. Both are about 8-9″ inches tall. Made in June 2019.

This one is done in terracotta clay.

You can see I glazed the interior in the green color – it looks like this (like this photo from the previous post):

And here is the one done in white clay:

Its interior is done in the blue glaze (like this photo from the previous post):

You may notice I have made the faces so that they are full of asymmetry – even the eyes don’t match. I used a variety of shapes to get this effect, making sure there was sufficient changes in lines and textures for the underglaze to show them well. I thought this would give the faces more interest and expression.

