White Frames Around Our Eyes

Sometimes I make images and I don’t know what they mean. Or what I was meaning to represent. It doesn’t seem to matter, because it all works out, and I can then assign a meaning according to what the tile is telling me. Not to sound indecisive or just plain silly, but…

Anyway, I made these two little creatures with their white-surround eyes and it made me think of the white cat-glasses I had as my first pair of eyeglasses, back in 1967 or so. Let’s say these guys heard about it from me, liked the look, and decided to make it their own.

Low-fire clay, fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes, about 4″ x 4″, made in January 2019.

