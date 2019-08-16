White Frames Around Our Eyes

Leave a reply

Sometimes I make images and I don’t know what they mean. Or what I was meaning to represent. It doesn’t seem to matter, because it all works out, and I can then assign a meaning according to what the tile is telling me. Not to sound indecisive or just plain silly, but…

Anyway, I made these two little creatures with their white-surround eyes and it made me think of the white cat-glasses I had as my first pair of eyeglasses, back in 1967 or so. Let’s say these guys heard about it from me, liked the look, and decided to make it their own.

Low-fire clay, fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes, about 4″ x 4″, made in January 2019.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.