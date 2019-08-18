We All Hold Out Our Hands and Show Your Our Fingers

I like making hands. And fingers.

These tiles are all about 4″ x 4″, lowfire clay fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes, made in January 2019. I used a negative space painting technique to create them; I laid down a layer of black and then filled in around the shapes with other colors to build up the images.

We All Hold Out Our Hands and Show Your Our Fingers

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I hope you do find me if you come here, not to buy anything, but I’d love to meet you. And thank you for the compliment. I love making tiles and I’m especially liking this current trend I seem to be on. They are fun to do!

