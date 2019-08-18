We All Hold Out Our Hands and Show Your Our Fingers

I like making hands. And fingers.
These tiles are all about 4″ x 4″, lowfire clay fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes, made in January 2019. I used a negative space painting technique to create them; I laid down a layer of black and then filled in around the shapes with other colors to build up the images.
Advertisements
One day if I ever get to the States I am going o track you down and buy some of your tiles. I love them.
Dancing tiles! (K)
These tiles are all fabulous! I love the movement in those little black figures and the colours are delightful.
Thank you. I hope you do find me if you come here, not to buy anything, but I’d love to meet you. And thank you for the compliment. I love making tiles and I’m especially liking this current trend I seem to be on. They are fun to do!
Everybody be happy today, that’s what I hope when people see these tiles.