Tall Ladies Part 1

In June 2019 I made three tall women figurines. I love how they turned out, and I loved making them. It is important to me to create such figures. I try to convey strength, humor, and resilience in each one.
I decided to give each one an individual post and then I’ll show them to you as a group.
The figurine is about 15″ tall, made of low-fire white clay fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes.
Regal! (K)
Oh, how I love this sculpture!
I like this lady sooo much. Can’t wait to see more of them and the group.
Love the tall figure
The word “statuesque” comes to mind when I think of the word “regal”, and when I read your comment that is what happened and then I laughed at myself. Oh dear. My brain. She is a statue, I thought, of course she is statuesque. Anyway, once I got that mental tangent over with, I am glad you see this figurine this way, as regal. I think the height and proportions give a whole different air to the taller ones than the short ones I make and I hoped to convey exactly this quality of elegance and strength. Thank you.
Thank you. I love making women figurines and especially the tall ones because as I get older, I especially want to portray strength and endurance and dignity in them.
Thank you. I like making them and I I always hope that others will see in them strength and endurance.
Thank you. I find that making these figurines is very satisfying for a lot of reasons.
Yes. I was trying to pin it down when I read your comment. And then I saw Claudia’s “statuesque.” Both fit, perfectly.
Thank you. I am really happy that the figurine gives this feeling. Because sometimes I wonder if my work is just plain crazy, I can’t get any perspective on it myself (though I know what I hope it will convey, whether it does or not, I never know). So I really appreciate your comments. Thank you.