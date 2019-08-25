Tall Ladies Part 1

10 Replies

In June 2019 I made three tall women figurines. I love how they turned out, and I loved making them. It is important to me to create such figures. I try to convey strength, humor, and resilience in each one.

I decided to give each one an individual post and then I’ll show them to you as a group.

The figurine is about 15″ tall, made of low-fire white clay fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes.

10 thoughts on “Tall Ladies Part 1

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    The word “statuesque” comes to mind when I think of the word “regal”, and when I read your comment that is what happened and then I laughed at myself. Oh dear. My brain. She is a statue, I thought, of course she is statuesque. Anyway, once I got that mental tangent over with, I am glad you see this figurine this way, as regal. I think the height and proportions give a whole different air to the taller ones than the short ones I make and I hoped to convey exactly this quality of elegance and strength. Thank you.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I love making women figurines and especially the tall ones because as I get older, I especially want to portray strength and endurance and dignity in them.

  10. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I am really happy that the figurine gives this feeling. Because sometimes I wonder if my work is just plain crazy, I can’t get any perspective on it myself (though I know what I hope it will convey, whether it does or not, I never know). So I really appreciate your comments. Thank you.

