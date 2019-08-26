Tall Ladies Part 2

In June 2019 I made three tall women figurines. I love how they turned out, and I loved making them. It is important to me to create such figures. I try to convey strength, humor, and resilience in each one.

I decided to give each one an individual post and then I’ll show them to you as a group.

The figurine is about 15″ tall, made of terracotta clay fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes.

4 thoughts on “Tall Ladies Part 2

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    That is great, I hope with all my figurines (which are always women, they always stand for what I want or hope or think so they can’t be men) that they would bring thoughts of the best of ourselves to the viewer. if that makes sense.

