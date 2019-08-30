Tall Ladies Part 4 – The Group

In June 2019 I made three tall women figurines. I love how they turned out, and I loved making them. It is important to me to create such figures. I try to convey strength, humor, and resilience in each one. I decided to give each one an individual post and then I’ll show them to you as a group.

The figurines are about 15″ tall, made of lowfire white clay or terracotta clay fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes.

When I was photographing the figurines, I took individual and group shots. In doing the group photos, I was taken by the strangest feeling that the figurines were enjoying themselves and displaying their personalities. I’m not talking about a little fiction I’m making up about fired clay statues to give them a story; I mean I really did feel it. I’m hoping it means that when they go to whatever place on this earth they are meant to be, standing on a shelf or a table or ledge, they will bring along a good feeling with them to the people they are associated with.

Here are the photos I took of the three figurines as a group.

