Train Trip and the Scenery Zips By the Window

All right, I really should be saying that the window zips by the scenery, but…that’s not how it seems to the traveler sitting in the seat, does it?
Here are some photos I took during my June trip to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from the train window as we left town. I did nothing to them – they are just as the phone camera recorded them.
I like the dreamy blurry quality they have.
Advertisements
It’s strange how blurry can offer an essence of a scene rather than an in focus image which so often gives a detailed visual list of individual items. It’s a bit like the difference between drifting daydreaming and specific logical thought.
I love these. It’s like riding along with you. We take the train up and back to NYC and I always sit window so I can take photos. I never tire of it.