Patterns in Paint Card White 3 Replies The title says it all. From April, 2019.
These are always fun. This one overall looks like a fun index chart of mark-making patterns.
I love these paint card brochures because each one gives me a new idea. I thought the same thing, this is sort of like a little reference material for doodling. Plus it was fun to do, calming, and there is something about the way the pen feels on the color (something about the paper they use, maybe) that I really really love.
I’m going to pick up a bunch next time I’m in a DIY store and see what my preschool students come up with when I put them on the art table.