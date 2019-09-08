Here are a couple of tiles featuring creatures in motion. They just pick up their odd-shaped legs and get going.
Low-fire clay tiles, @ 7″ x 7″, January 2019, fired at cone 06.
These are always a joy.
The technique of negative space painting really gives animals and people a lot of energy in the irregularity of the figures it produces (at least in my hands) and also in the simplification of their silhouettes which I think emphasizes any personality you want to come up with.
Be still my heart! These are fab. The colors, the textures from negative painting, the shapes themselves- all so much fun.