Underglaze and Glaze Combinations

Recently I’ve been interested in trying a new look for some of my clay tile work – using glazes and underglazes in the same piece.

As you may remember, I generally use Velvet underglazes to color my tiles and do not add a glaze level (glaze being the component that adds the glassy shiny surface to clay work). I like the matte finish as I feel it gives a deep rich look to the color without distracting reflections.

I’ve recently begun using glazes on some pieces because I wanted to make a surface food-safe or waterproof (think Potheads).

I’m dipping a toe into combining the two. My ideas are still limited but I am sure they will pick up steam. Here is a tiny tile from June 2019:

I used Velvet underglaze for the background color and dripped a glaze from Amaco called Teacher’s Palette on to the surface.

I liked the effect and I used it in various ways on this group of small tiles from July 2019:

You may remember seeing arrays of small tiles about 2″ square that I’ve made, like these. Note the matte surface.

I tried the combination of underglaze/glaze on a couple of similar tiles (from July 2019). The backgrounds are glazed and the figures are underglazed. I don’t think the photos show the contrast as well as can be seen in real life, but it is an interesting difference. I’m going to try more of these as well as expand into other applications.

