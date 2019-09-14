Let’s Break

A very nice look in clay glazing involves using glazes that break, or flow into cracks and leave the higher areas plain or with less color. I’ve been using a couple of glazes I bought in the last year, here and there. I did a lot of experimenting with them, making tiles with impressed shapes. You may remember them:

I haven’t done anything as elaborate as these tiles, using these glazes, for some time. Though, looking at this photo, I will put a note on my list for a session in the future. These are nice to look at, I think.

Here’s one of the glazes I’ve been using (2 photos to show you the entire label):

Anyway, I haven’t forgotten about the glazes, though – recently I’ve done a lot of tiny tiles (about 2″ square or smaller) with leftover clay.

When I make tiles intended for a breaking glaze, I texture them in some way when I create them. Then I fire the tiles. Next I color them with Velvet underglaze and add the required 3 coats of glaze. Fire again and the tiles are ready to go.

I take them to the park and let them go as part of my art drop-off activities. They are perfect for putting in your hand to hold or in your pocket.

Advertisements