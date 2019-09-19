Medium Potheads

Excuse the title, but that what we call them. Because they are pots, and because they are heads.

More potheads. These are medium-sized, smaller than the large ones and a lot bigger than the baby potheads. They fit right in. Here is the whole group.

Made in August 2019, low-fire clay, fired at cone 06, Velvet underglaze for the black wash look and Amaco Teacher’s Palette glazes for the interiors.

And for individual shots. One: (Please excuse the yellowy cast to the portrait view – the other one is more the correct color for the clay)

Two: (I turned this one a little so you could get a better look at the eyes)

Three: (I realize the interior glaze is actually a Duncan color rather than being from the Amaco line I referenced earlier)

All right. That’s the pothead universe up to now. Here’s a portrait of Large and Medium together.

