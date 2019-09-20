Art Show Wrap-Up, Pennridge Gallery of the Arts

Every so often I think you might like to see some scenes of the art fairs in which I participate. This previous Sunday, September 15, we were at an event in Sellersville, PA, about 40 minutes from our house.

It’s a street fair that lines Main Street in this town, and it’s very festive and full of lots of things to see and do. I want to mention how well-organized it is, too – from a vendor’s standpoint, it’s an extremely easy show to do. I especially appreciate the high school students who volunteer (and there are a lot of them), helping with unloading the car and other tasks. It’s really nice.

Anyway, the day was a perfect early fall day.

We got things set up and took it from there.

Guess what. My tall lady figurine, one that you might remember from a recent post, won 3rd prize in my category.

I think she and I were both very happy. (Thanks to my friend John G for these following photos.)

Lots of friends stopped by the booth during the day – thank you to John G, Bill F, Chris and Mark, and Missy M.

What else happened? Well, all day we kept hearing a bell-ringing sound, the kind you associate with the fair activity where you hit the platform and spring a weight up to ring a bell. Yes, we heard many rings and lots of cheering.

Late in in the day I went down the row to see what was going on. Sure enough, just as we thought, but – the set-up was sized for six-year-olds. The fire department sponsored the activity and the fireman on duty said there was no age limit to participants. I stepped right up to the challenge, hoping not to embarrass myself since two quite young boys in line in front of me handily rang the bell multiple times

Luckily I could handle the job. As my reward, like all the kids, I got to try on the fireman’s helmet. My husband took this picture.

All right, I think this day was a success all around! And a lot of fun.

