Renovated to a Crazier Point of View

I’ve been winding down my painting inventory. I’ve sold most of them or given some away. And then there were those that I renovated. In my artwork world, if you don’t sell or someone doesn’t claim you, well, you are always a target for renovation..

I did the identity change for this painting in August 2019.

Here’s one. The original was called “Red Tendrils”.

Now it’s called “My first question is how you knew it was my birthday” and it looks like this (I used acrylics, inks, and crayons):

