Renovated to a Crazier Point of View

Leave a reply

I’ve been winding down my painting inventory. I’ve sold most of them or given some away. And then there were those that I renovated. In my  artwork world, if you don’t sell or someone doesn’t claim you, well, you are always a target for renovation..

I did the identity change for this painting in August 2019.

Here’s one. The original was called “Red Tendrils”.

Red Tendrils 16 x 16 3-182

Now it’s called “My first question is how you knew it was my birthday” and it looks like this (I used acrylics, inks, and crayons):

My first question was how you knew it was my birthday 16 x 16 8-191

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.