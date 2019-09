Here is another renovation job. Or rather, here is a total transplant. I can’t say I see anything of the original painting in the new one, but surely there is something…

I did this changeover in August, 2019. The painting size is 16″ x 16″.

Here is the original – “Basement Laundry Room”:

And the new look – “Can you offer any kind of explanation?” I used acrylics, inks, and crayons.

