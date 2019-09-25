Sometimes Your Pen Just Wants to Draw Something

A while back I was watching TV and just letting my pen do whatever it wanted. Nothing exciting. Just pleasant time. I found these little scraps recently and thought I’d let them show off.

A whole lot of faces staring back at me.

I was drawing an electrical outlet box from a catalog picture and then I decided to place it at a party, talking to this guy. And what an odd conversation they are having, but you know, that’s what happens at parties.

Go ahead. Get a pad of paper and a pen and see what they come up with. It’s fun.

Advertisements