Sometimes Your Pen Just Wants to Draw Something

Leave a reply

A while back I was watching TV and just letting my pen do whatever it wanted. Nothing exciting. Just pleasant time. I found these little scraps recently and thought I’d let them show off.

A whole lot of faces staring back at me.

Drawing 3 x 5 #3 3-191

I was drawing an electrical outlet box from a catalog picture and then I decided to place it at a party, talking to this guy. And what an odd conversation they are having, but you know, that’s what happens at parties.

Electric friend 4-185

Go ahead. Get a pad of paper and a pen and see what they come up with. It’s fun.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.