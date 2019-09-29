Medium Cylinder People – Low-Fire White Clay

Some more medium cylinder people from June 2019. They are made with low-fire white clay fired at cone 06 and colored with Velvet underglazes.
A close-up portrait:
and a couple of back views.
Advertisements
Some more medium cylinder people from June 2019. They are made with low-fire white clay fired at cone 06 and colored with Velvet underglazes.
A close-up portrait:
and a couple of back views.
I like the contrast of color and grey. (K)
Thank you. On its own this clay is stark white and I think kind of scary, it’s so white, but with the coat of black underglaze and then washed off, the color softens and has a nice look – and the colors show up great on this clay, that is its strength.
These are great. I feel like that one figure has a deeper facial fissure than most in this series do and I rather like the effect.