Medium Cylinder People – Low-Fire White Clay

Some more medium cylinder people from June 2019. They are made with low-fire white clay fired at cone 06 and colored with Velvet underglazes.

A close-up portrait:

Clay Medium cylinder person flounced skirt 6-193

and a couple of back views.

3 thoughts on “Medium Cylinder People – Low-Fire White Clay

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. On its own this clay is stark white and I think kind of scary, it’s so white, but with the coat of black underglaze and then washed off, the color softens and has a nice look – and the colors show up great on this clay, that is its strength.

