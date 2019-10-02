Clay Tiles Who Went Into the Fire More than Once

I’ve done a lot of clay work this summer. I’m going to try to catch up on showing you the results. I’ll start with these two tiles. I sent them through the process one full cycle, from bisque to underglaze to done. But…I could not get happy with them, so I got out my underglazes and revised them.

Sometimes a tile that looks all right to me before its final firing does not please me when finished. It’s hard to say why that happens, because there is not a lot of difference from the unfired colored tile and the fired one. Maybe I was in a hurry to finish or just not doing my best work that day.

Anyway, it’s easy to fix. Make amendments and fire again. Here are two tiles that benefited from this process. Both were completed in June, 2019 – low-fire clay, Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06.

