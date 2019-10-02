Clay Tiles Who Went Into the Fire More than Once

I’ve done a lot of clay work this summer. I’m going to try to catch up on showing you the results. I’ll start with these two tiles. I sent them through the process one full cycle, from bisque to underglaze to done. But…I could not get happy with them, so I got out my underglazes and revised them.

Sometimes a tile that looks all right to me before its final firing does not please me when finished. It’s hard to say why that happens, because there is not a lot of difference from the unfired colored tile and the fired one. Maybe I was in a hurry to finish or just not doing my best work that day.

Anyway, it’s easy to fix. Make amendments and fire again. Here are two tiles that benefited from this process. Both were completed in June, 2019 – low-fire clay, Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06.

  1. agnesashe

    Great results. I recognise that feeling you’re describing. It’s interesting to read somebody else is putting their work through their process a second time, or sometimes with me perhaps a third or even a fourth!

  2. memadtwo

    I like the second one especially.
    I get that result with watercolor all the time. I do many many layers with some of them. Sometimes it turns out better than I expect too! (K)

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Yes, I have a later post about one poor tile that I think I sent through four times. There are some points in clay work that you can’t go back from or that are hard to amend, but usually, there is always another trip into the kiln, if you like the piece enough (otherwise just throw it in the trash).

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. Experience has taught me that more layers almost always works out the best, in terms of richness of the image, and also, that seems to be the way I work – I have to try it before I can see if I like it. Sometimes a very big oops but usually I progress. Luckily with clay it is usually possible to make amendments fairly easily.

