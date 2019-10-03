Art Studio at the Art Center

You may remember that recently I was called in to pinch-hit for an art class at a local art center. I have done a lot of teaching in the past but not for some time – but through a series of serendipitous events my name came up when the original teacher for a mixed media class could not do it.

I’m glad it happened. I have not thought about going back to teaching but now that the opportunity has presented itself, I’m glad to be doing it.

I’m working at the same place where I took last summer’s jewelry class. Yesterday was my second class session.

I enter the building, go down the hall and to the left, and then I enter my classroom.

Nice to have so much room, don’t you think? I set up materials on some of the tables – I use one for supplies, one for my teaching aids, and I commandeer one during the class for any demonstrations.

Yesterday I put a couple of paintings on the easels used by other classes. In my class, we work only on the tables due to the nature of mixed media work – it needs to stay flat.

From the front of the room here’s what I see. You’ll have to imagine the students, as they have not arrived yet!

I’m enjoying myself and my students do great work. It will be a nice fall for artwork, I think!

