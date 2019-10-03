Art Studio at the Art Center

You may remember that recently I was called in to pinch-hit for an art class at a local art center. I have done a lot of teaching in the past but not for some time – but through a series of serendipitous events my name came up when the original teacher for a mixed media class could not do it.
I’m glad it happened. I have not thought about going back to teaching but now that the opportunity has presented itself, I’m glad to be doing it.
I’m working at the same place where I took last summer’s jewelry class. Yesterday was my second class session.
I enter the building, go down the hall and to the left, and then I enter my classroom.
Nice to have so much room, don’t you think? I set up materials on some of the tables – I use one for supplies, one for my teaching aids, and I commandeer one during the class for any demonstrations.
Yesterday I put a couple of paintings on the easels used by other classes. In my class, we work only on the tables due to the nature of mixed media work – it needs to stay flat.
From the front of the room here’s what I see. You’ll have to imagine the students, as they have not arrived yet!
I’m enjoying myself and my students do great work. It will be a nice fall for artwork, I think!
Having had the experience of working in your home studio under your guidance I know for sure that your students are very fortunate to have had you step in to fulfil the role of tutor. I am sure they are leaving each lesson feeling inspired and encouraged.
I think, incidentally, that is the exact same room where one of my sons took a six week drawing course a few years ago.
Students are very fortunate to have you as their instructor.
Thank you. I appreciate your support very much. I feel I’m getting a grip on things now and look forward to the rest of the classes. I would not be surprised if it were the same room – before my class there is a drawing class there for adults.
Thank you. I liked teaching in the past, and I try hard to give students a coherent and fun experience in which they learn things they can take home and use. Plus I learn something every class, too.
I agree that one of the benefits of teaching is learning.
I’m sure you’re a great teacher Claudia. You are so generous in sharing your knowledge, and full of encouragement. (K)