More Sidewalk Art: One

A few months ago I wrote a post about some artwork I did inspired by a book: Drawing Lab for Mixed-Media Artists: 52 Creative Exercises to Make Drawing Fun , by Carla Sonheim. (Look here for the post.)

I recently pulled out the photos of sidewalk cracks that I’d taken back then and did some more drawings. I find it is the perfect activity for my TV watching time on the sofa at night. I’ll post the ones I’ve got on hand and you might be interested to know that I went out on a walk around the local library and found some more visual raw material. I took photos and I am sure I will be doing more of this kind of drawing.

Anyway, I thought I’d start out with the page I drew in the earlier post. Why? Because I realize I took the same photo and worked it over again. I’ll show you that one, too. I didn’t compare the two until after the second one was done. Funny how things go in the art life, isn’t it?

My method is to take one photo and rotate it through a circle – that way I can do four drawings from one photo.

I’m not going to try to match things up here. I’ll just show you the photo and the two sets of drawings.

All right, enough talking. Now some looking.

I’ll set the two drawings side by side so you can see them in one frame. Can you tell which panels go with each other?

