You may remember that I’ve done some illustration work for the online fiction magazine Fictive Dream. I love working for editor Laura Black and I also love being involved in the world of short fiction in this way. I’ve found the process of reading a story and turning it to something visual to be really satisfying in a way I can’t quite describe – there’s the challenge of “seeing” what the words say and then conveying it that I love.

Recently Laura asked me if I would illustrate another upcoming story for the magazine. I did so, and the story appears today. It’s “Birthday Cake”, by Reshma Ruia.

As I usually do, I created multiple versions so that Laura could choose the one she felt best portrayed the story. I used a variety of techniques and materials- acrylic paints, acrylic inks, pen, and/or collage.

Before you view the art, though, here’s more info if you are interested in seeing past works of illustration for Fictive Dream – I’ve given a few links and if you want to know more, search my blog under the topic: Fictive Dream.

September Slam 2018

Flash Fiction February 2019

Revisits 2019

And…here are links to the events at the magazine’s site, Fictive Dream.

Flash Fiction February 2019

Revisits

Now, here are the two images I made – take a look and then go to the story and read it to see which one ended up doing the job.

