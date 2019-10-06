You may remember that I’ve done some illustration work for the online fiction magazine Fictive Dream. I love working for editor Laura Black and I also love being involved in the world of short fiction in this way. I’ve found the process of reading a story and turning it to something visual to be really satisfying in a way I can’t quite describe – there’s the challenge of “seeing” what the words say and then conveying it that I love.
Recently Laura asked me if I would illustrate another upcoming story for the magazine. I did so, and the story appears today. It’s “Birthday Cake”, by Reshma Ruia.
As I usually do, I created multiple versions so that Laura could choose the one she felt best portrayed the story. I used a variety of techniques and materials- acrylic paints, acrylic inks, pen, and/or collage.
Before you view the art, though, here’s more info if you are interested in seeing past works of illustration for Fictive Dream – I’ve given a few links and if you want to know more, search my blog under the topic: Fictive Dream.
And…here are links to the events at the magazine’s site, Fictive Dream.
Now, here are the two images I made – take a look and then go to the story and read it to see which one ended up doing the job.
I love the combination of green and pink in both pieces. It carries connotations of spring and vibrancy and could, therefore, be read as celebratory and vital. It also read, to my macabre mind anyway, as decaying flesh, the green of rot. When I clicked the link to read the story, it became apparent that both interpretations of the colour choices coexist. I do like the chosen image best for the story, however, as the black background suggests something ominously creeping and a sense of isolation.
Thank you. I always try to do two images so Laura has a choice – for these, I did not have a favorite as I usually do. I was intrigued by the idea that food was not a sustaining force but a destructive one in this story, on several levels. The dark one I felt as you did, the happy cake giving off a dark feeling, and the lighter one, a fake happy that would contrast with the words. I thought the story was really good and I enjoyed doing this illustration.
I do like the dark one best for the story illustration. Revenge. But with a slightly different story, the 2nd one would have been perfect.
The story has a lot going for it, but I was unhappy with the ending (I often am, for both books and films). They say revenge is sweet, but…I would have preferred she recreate what her mother did for her, giving to those in need. Then she could just come home, pack up, and leave with no explanation. To me that’s much more satisfying. (K)