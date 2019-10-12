More Sidewalk Art: Four

2 Replies

A few months ago I wrote a post about some artwork I did inspired by a book:  Drawing Lab for Mixed-Media Artists: 52 Creative Exercises to Make Drawing Fun, by Carla Sonheim. (Look here for that post.) I’ve done some recent work inspired by the same subject – the cracks in the sidewalks under my feet. Now I’m doing a small series of posts to show you the results. Search this blog under the term “sidewalk art” to find earlier posts.

My method is to take one photo and rotate it through a circle – that way I can do four drawings from one photo. Here is the source photo for the drawings done on 8/29/19:

 

Sidewalk 74 for 8-29-19

 

and here are the drawings.

 

 

Drawing - Sidewalk 8-29-193

 

 

 

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “More Sidewalk Art: Four

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I enjoy doing these. There are no expectations, just whatever the sidewalk tells me and I try to follow along. I find them relaxing to do and sort of contemplative. And…there are plenty of sidewalks asking for some attention, drawing-wise, aren’t there?!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.