More Sidewalk Art: Six

A few months ago I wrote a post about some artwork I did inspired by a book:  Drawing Lab for Mixed-Media Artists: 52 Creative Exercises to Make Drawing Fun, by Carla Sonheim. (Look here for that post.) I’ve done some recent work inspired by the same subject – the cracks in the sidewalks under my feet. Now I’m doing a small series of posts to show you the results. Search this blog under the term “sidewalk art” to find earlier posts in the series.

My method is to take one photo and rotate it through a circle – that way I can do four drawings from one photo. Here is the source photo for the drawings done on 8/31/19:

 

Sidewalk 15 for 8-31

 

and here are the drawings.

 

 

Drawing - Sidewalk 8-31-195

 

 

 

5 thoughts on “More Sidewalk Art: Six

  2. Laura (PA Pict)

    Another great collection. I especially love the fox sniffing the flowers and I imagine the trio in the bottom right as a trio of friends forced together at some sort of reunion event and trying to determine what it was that made them such fast friends in the first place.

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I think this method of inspiration from the sidewalk has been very rewarding for me – it is lots of fun and I never know what I will be drawing until I start. Very relaxing, and I can do it anywhere. Lots of cracks in sidewalks wherever you go!

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I love doing these. I like your characterization of the trio of weird people. They look exactly as you said, like they are standing for a photo and feeling very mixed about being in the same frame, and kind of wondering why.

  5. Sandra McCall

    Wowee again! More excellent stories. I would never have seen the dog in a million years. You are so creative.
    The people in the last block are hilarious. It’s like the one on the left is saying, “Back up man!” The middle person is saying, “I can’t help it. She’s pushing me!” and the third person is saying nothing, but the actions are like, “I love everyone and want to be close. I’m oblivious to the others who don’t want to be crowded.”
    Hahahaha …I relate to the first guy. 😅😅😅

