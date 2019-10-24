There Is a Lot Going On Here, But What, Exactly?

I don’t know myself what the story is behind each one of these and I don’t worry about it. I just make them and then let them explain themselves.

I will say I do find it fun to come up with some sort of narrative for tiles like these.

They are tiles made of low-fire clay, colored with Velvet underglazes, and fired at cone 06, made in July, 2019.

I used a negative space technique in coloring them – after bisque firing the tile, I put a layer of Jet Black Velvet underglaze on the whole tile. I then used the bamboo brush and the colors to paint around shapes that were of course initially black, and then I filled in with other colors as I wanted to while leaving some as they were in black.

