There Is a Lot Going On Here, But What, Exactly?

1 Reply

I don’t know myself what the story is behind each one of these and I don’t worry about it. I just make them and then let them explain themselves.

I will say I do find it fun to come up with some sort of narrative for tiles like these.

They are tiles made of low-fire clay, colored with Velvet underglazes, and fired at cone 06, made in July, 2019.

I used a negative space technique in coloring them – after bisque firing the tile, I put a layer of Jet Black Velvet underglaze on the whole tile. I then used the bamboo brush and the colors to paint around shapes that were of course initially black, and then I filled in with other colors as I wanted to while leaving some as they were in black.

Advertisements

1 thought on “There Is a Lot Going On Here, But What, Exactly?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.