The figure in both of these tiles is in the same position in the composition and appears in profile. After that, well, things diverge.

I make tiles in groups. It is easier to work on several at once, working first in one color on all of them, and then the next, and so on. That is why there are often similarities among tiles I make at the same time, either in theme, composition, or color selections. I think of them as cousins.

These @ 7″ x 7″ tiles were made in July 2019 and are done in low-fire clay, colored with Velvet underglazes, and fired at cone 06.

    Thank you. I like the use of the negative space technique when I am glazing tiles and I think it leads to just what you said, there can be similarities but with each stroke, things diverge. And of course, color matters!

