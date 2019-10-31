We Have Extra-Interesting Brains

Well, so they say, anyway. I think they are basing it on the fact that all of them have antennae or what looks like orbiting head appendages. I’ll take their word for it and see how things develop.
These @ 4″ x 4′ clay tiles were made from low-fire clay and colored with Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06, and were made in July 2019.
These are both such fun. I especially like the aliens. They both look like they might be second-guessing their decision to land their UFO on this particular planet.
Yes, when I made them I wondered if they looked a little goofy but I thought the same thing – maybe they wondered how they had ended up here (it looked so nice in the travel brochures but in reality…)