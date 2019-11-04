Half-Circle Animals #2 – White Clay

I just showed you some of these animals a couple of days ago:

After this group, I made a much bigger animal in white low-fire clay. Actually, I made two. The first one taught me something – a larger animal’s body needed some help during the creation process in order to maintain its shape.

Let me explain a little. I cut the circle with an 8″ diameter, cut it in half, and let it set up some so that it was stiff enough to stand up but not too dry to meld the pieces together.

Then I cut a strip for the back. Since the animal was larger, this strip needed to be wider, so that the animal would not be too tall and narrow and tipsy. In my first try, the wider clay strip sagged in the middle and deformed the circular shape. I went so far as to bisque fire the creature, but I could not get happy with the shape. This animal had to go into the trash.

Note: I kept its head, glazed it, and left it as an art-drop off in the park. Never waste anything, I say…

I realized I needed a support for the back piece in order to make the sides and the back work together. I got a styrofoam circle and cut it in half (poorly, but it all worked out with some adjustment…)

I was able to lay the clay strip over the form and have it stiffen into a shape that would fit with the two half-circles so that I could put them all together with losing the shape I wanted.

Fantastic! Here is the animal after the bisque (first) firing:

I then colored the animal with Velvet underglazes, as you have seen with tiles and other figurines:

I’ve got plenty more photos. Let’s take a look:

And some more:

and a close-up of a patterned area:

and here the animal says thank you for your attention to me!

This animal was made in August 2019,low-fire white clay, Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06.

