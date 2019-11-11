Another tile from my studio clay class

Here is one more tile from my studio clay class. For the full explanation of how I created this and its companion tiles, look here.

This tile got short shrift in its design – I stenciled some shapes on it, meaning to add more, but I ran out of time. I sent the tile into the firing anyway and it came back with an array of blue underglazed shapes on it.

Then, I drew some circles on it in wax. That meant whatever was under the wax would stay as it was – wax is a resist material and burns off in the kiln while preventing the glazed from over taking the area.

After that, I dipped it in two different glazes, holding it by a corner and dipping it on the diagonal, then rotating it and doing it in the second color. There is an area of overlap that creates a third color.

Here is the result. Clay tile, Standard clay #112, fired at cone 6, various underglazes and glazes, wax resist @ 4″ x 4″.