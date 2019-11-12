Minuscule Illustrations: Flashback

In October 2017 I came across an internet blog challenge for a story written in two sentences. I wrote a story. Liking the format, I did another one. Another one. And another.
Quite a few stories later, I had enough for a book. Not only did I have stories, but I had written a short poem and created a brush and India ink illustration for each one as well.
The result was Minuscule, published in 2018. I’m now going to show you the book illustrations as an ongoing feature on this blog, once a week. I’ll link back to the story (they have been published one by one on my poetry blog).
If you want to hold the entire book in your hand, the print version is available on Amazon.
“Flashback” is the title of the story. Look here to read it.
I remember that story, and as I was recently going through photos, it resonated once again. I’m keeping that junior high school photo though. (K)
Thank you. The outfit I described is an actual one I wore in my eighth grade school picture. Oh dear.
I remember this story well. I am a family historian so I do like to archive vintage photos and organise contemporary photos for posterity but I am an archivist who also curates the collection and some things are definitely relegated to the trash can.
I have kept my school pictures. I do think I might destroy them in the future. Some things should not be preserved, that is for sure.
I have a similar one.