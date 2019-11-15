Art-Drop Off Objects

If you follow my blog Sometimes You Get So Confused, you are familiar with my art-drop off activities. These tiles are perfect for it and that is where they are going. Maybe some already have – I don’t keep track of the items I send into the universe, I just keep them in a box and refill it when needed or as I make new things.

There are always items that fit in this category, in every kiln-load. Something small and yet something a person coming along might enjoy taking home.

These tiles were done at various times over the summer of 2019.