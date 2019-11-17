Three Tiles Born at the Same Time

…along with a lot of other ones, in July 2019. I’m trying to catch up on posting tiles and there are a lot of them! But these are all that I have not shown you from July 2019.

They are low-fire white or terracotta clay, fired at cone 06, colored with Velvet underglazes. The top two are about 7″ x 7″ and the bottom one is about 7″ x 6″.

