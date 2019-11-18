Holiday Pop-Up Shop At the Abington Art Center

I am participating in this annual event once again with some of my clay work. My husband and I attended the opening last Friday night.

By the way, this is the same art center where I am teaching a mixed media class that I’ve mentioned here and there.

We saw  quite a few people we knew there. Shout out to Andy, Eric and Sarah, Matt (my jewelry class teacher from the summer class I took), and Robyn, plus Rosalie, Jenny, and Beth from the art center management.

Here are some shots from the opening. It’s held in one of the exhibit rooms at the center. Here is an overview of the space:

Here is some mosaic work of one of my mixed media students. Like all the members of my class, she is accomplished in more than one medium. She attended the event and I was able to marvel over her work in person.

And here is my work. I think they have displayed it really nicely.

Here is the info on the show. If you are in the area, stop in and take a look!

 

6 thoughts on “Holiday Pop-Up Shop At the Abington Art Center

  4. Laura (PA Pict)

    I have never had a solo exhibition (obviously) but I definitely felt the benefit of exhibiting alongside others – moral support, less pressure, camaraderie, and an interesting dialogue between different media and styles and approaches.

