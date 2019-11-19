Minuscule Illustrations: Transformation

In October 2017 I came across an internet blog challenge for a story written in two sentences. I wrote a story. Liking the format, I did another one. Another one. And another.
Quite a few stories later, I had enough for a book. Not only did I have stories, but I had written a short poem and created a brush and India ink illustration for each one as well.
The result was Minuscule, published in 2018. I’m now going to show you the book illustrations as an ongoing feature on this blog, once a week. I’ll link back to the story (they have been published one by one on my poetry blog).
If you want to hold the entire book in your hand, the print version is available on Amazon.
“Transformation” is the title of the story. Look here to read it.
As a note, today is my birthday. This story is my favorite one in the Minuscule book, and when I was very young, almost 60 years ago, a tiny silver fish did swim into my hair on my first visit to the ocean – I was not quite five years old. I clearly remember the incident and the memory is a cherished one for me – almost a magical happening.
Lovely memory. Happy Birthday.
Thank you!
I can see why it’s your favorite…and why you would want to illustrate it again and again. (K)
This memory has become something really meaningful to me and I don’t really know why.