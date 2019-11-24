Profile Views in Common

Here are two tiles from August 2019. I have a fondness for the profile view, don’t I? These tiles feature a person in that position but then they diverge.
Low-fire clay, colored with Velvet underglazes, @7″ x 7″, fired at cone 06.
Noses have such wonderful shapes in profile. (K)
I’ve gotten more and more interested in profiles for exactly this reason, the noses.