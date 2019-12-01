New Shirt

You may remember that I’ve done some illustration work for the online fiction magazine Fictive Dream. I love working for editor Laura Black and I also love being involved in the world of short fiction in this way. I’ve found the process of reading a story and turning it to something visual to be really satisfying in a way I can’t quite describe – there’s the challenge of “seeing” what the words say and then conveying it that I love.

Recently Laura asked me if I would illustrate an upcoming story for the magazine. I was happy to do so. The story, New Shirt by Louis Gallo, appears today at Fictive Dream.

As I usually do, I created multiple versions so that Laura could choose the one she felt best portrayed the story.

Before you view the art, though, here’s more info if you are interested in seeing past works of illustration for Fictive Dream – I’ve given a few links and if you want to know more, search my blog under the topic: Fictive Dream. 

September Slam 2018

Flash Fiction February 2019

Revisits 2019

And…here are links to the events at the magazine’s site, Fictive Dream.

Flash Fiction February 2019

Revisits

Now, Here are the two images – take a look and then go to the story and read it to see which one ended up doing the job.

The first image is a collage with pen and ink shirts.

Fictive Dream The New Shirt blog size 11-19 image 1

The second image, a digital collage assembled from two separate painting/pen compositions (background in one layer and the shirt in another) has two versions – they are the same except one has the the shirt shown in full opacity and the other one I set at 82%, so that a little of the background shows through.

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “New Shirt

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    All three images are superb and are the perfect accompaniments to the story – which I found to be very poignant and somewhat relatable (I need to stop saving things for “best”, though I don’t own anything that has never been used). I usually completely agree with Editor Laura’s choice but this time I depart from her decision. My favourite of the three images is the first one. There is something about those squares and the repetition that suggests a calendar and the passage of time and the permanence of the pristine white shirt.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you, I admit to being partial to that one myself for just the reasons you say – I was hoping to bring across the idea of calendar and time passing and the shirt being a little different as time went on, position, etc., but still, in the closet, never worn, as the continuity. I liked this story and it has reminded me the same thing – do not save things, use them now! Time is passing!

