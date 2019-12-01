You may remember that I’ve done some illustration work for the online fiction magazine Fictive Dream. I love working for editor Laura Black and I also love being involved in the world of short fiction in this way. I’ve found the process of reading a story and turning it to something visual to be really satisfying in a way I can’t quite describe – there’s the challenge of “seeing” what the words say and then conveying it that I love.

Recently Laura asked me if I would illustrate an upcoming story for the magazine. I was happy to do so. The story, New Shirt by Louis Gallo, appears today at Fictive Dream.

As I usually do, I created multiple versions so that Laura could choose the one she felt best portrayed the story.

Before you view the art, though, here’s more info if you are interested in seeing past works of illustration for Fictive Dream – I’ve given a few links and if you want to know more, search my blog under the topic: Fictive Dream.

September Slam 2018

Flash Fiction February 2019

Revisits 2019

And…here are links to the events at the magazine’s site, Fictive Dream.

Flash Fiction February 2019

Revisits

Now, Here are the two images – take a look and then go to the story and read it to see which one ended up doing the job.

The first image is a collage with pen and ink shirts.

The second image, a digital collage assembled from two separate painting/pen compositions (background in one layer and the shirt in another) has two versions – they are the same except one has the the shirt shown in full opacity and the other one I set at 82%, so that a little of the background shows through.