So Now what do you suggest we do? 3 Replies Well, the title says it all. Acrylics, inks, crayon, 12″ x 18″, August 2019.
I yhought at first the goldfish had got out of their tank and were enjoying their new uncontained life. Yes, what would you do? But I’ve now spied some legs!
Enjoy!
It looks to me as if the two humans are within a large aquarium tank and that makes the caption seem more quirky to me, like being in an underwater world is boring and they need to move on.