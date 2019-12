Here are some little clay houses I made in August, 2019. They are just little houses. Not boxes, not condiment containers, just little clay houses. That is all I wanted to make, some little houses!

Terracotta clay, Velvet underglazes and clear glaze, fired at cone 05. About 4″ tall.

Here are two views of the first two. They are decorated on all four sides but I only took photos of two sides.

And the second two.