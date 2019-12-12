Big Tall Thing I made at the clay studio class

I made this vessel in October, 2019, at my clay studio class.

To construct it I rolled out a large slap and stenciled random designs using underglaze. I made the stencils by cutting magazine papers, wetting them, and laying them on the clay, then painting underglaze over them.

I layered several colors and different shapes to make the design.

Then I squared up the clay into a large rectangle, formed it into a cylinder, put a bottom on it, and added the snaggletooth decoration at the join.

The vessel was bisque fired. Then I dip glazed it – gloss black for the inside and clear on the outside. Here it is, several views. It’s hard to get the full effect of the colors due to reflections, but I think these photos give the idea.

Standard clay #112, various underglazes and glazes, fired at cone 6.