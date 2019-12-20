I made this sculpture in August, 2019. It’s done in low-fire white clay fired at cone 06 and colored with Velvet underglazes and is about 14″ tall.
Here it is after the bisque firing.
And here it is, finished. Let’s twirl it.
And here are the four sides lined up together.
And some detail views.
Love It! (K)
This is very cool! Something about it reminds me of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.
It’s awesome Claudia… !!
Thank you. I feel I will return to this theme again.
I love that idea.
Thank you!
Nice!
Thank you. It was fun to make. I’m going to try some others (this one has been sold so all the faces are no longer looking at me as if to say, What? We’re not enough?). There is a lot of scope for a tower of heads as far as direction they are facing and so on. A story for each.