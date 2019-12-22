Keswick Avenue Portrait

I like drawing from photos. It allows me to make a sketch anywhere and anytime. And while my pen moves around the paper I revisit the scene in memory, feeling the sun, the rain, the humidity, hearing the traffic sounds and smelling lilacs or wood smoke or diesel…

Here is a photo of the train overpass on Keswick Avenue in Glenside, PA, in September 2019. I don’t remember exactly why I was here, because it is a stretch of sidewalk I travel very often. I think I was in the neighborhood to get my hair cut or to go to the dentist.

Here’s the photo:

Glenside 3 4-10-191

Here is the sketch I made in my notebook some days later:

Car on Keswick Avenue 9-191

This picture says “home” to me.

