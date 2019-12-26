Small Herd of Clay Animals

5 Replies

I made these little guys in summer 2019. They are 3-4″ tall. I was experimenting with animal forms. It’s an ongoing exploration.

Here is one fellow:

Another one: (who was left at Bryn Mawr College as an art drop-off)

Clay Animal 8-1912

and this one.

I think I have an orange one, too, but I don’t seem to have a photo. Maybe later on.

5 thoughts on “Small Herd of Clay Animals

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I was trying out some new animal forms. Don’t think I am totally happy with them (not their looks but that I can’t make them work out reliably yet) but these guys were the successes and I also thought they looked a little sheeplike, which I liked.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.