Small Herd of Clay Animals

I made these little guys in summer 2019. They are 3-4″ tall. I was experimenting with animal forms. It’s an ongoing exploration.
Here is one fellow:
Another one: (who was left at Bryn Mawr College as an art drop-off)
and this one.
I think I have an orange one, too, but I don’t seem to have a photo. Maybe later on.
Animal forms with human expressions. very interesting
I like these little guys. The chunky bodies balanced on small legs appeal to me. I think it’s their resemblance to wooly sheep.
Thank you. I tend to give a human face to every animal I make. Just seems like fun to me!
Thank you. I was trying out some new animal forms. Don’t think I am totally happy with them (not their looks but that I can’t make them work out reliably yet) but these guys were the successes and I also thought they looked a little sheeplike, which I liked.
These animal hybrid figures are always fun. I love the texture on their bodies.