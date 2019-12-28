Skeleton man and cat

Clay tile, fired at cone 06, @ 7″ x 7″, August 2019.
I think this one maybe should have been out trick-or-treating on Halloween, maybe…
LOVE this one too. Have you ever done an installation with all of your various tiles? I can see a huge wall of them. In fact, if I had the means, I would do it so I’m putting this out into the universe so that someone cool (with huge walls) will step up. Your tiles would be so awesome as one, colorful, patterned unit and I’m sure that I am not the only one who thinks so. Has anyone already put a giant spotlight on your tiles?
Thank you, this makes my day. A couple of people have bought a number of tiles and displayed them in a group – though not installed them, such as cemented to the wall and so on, since they are not glazed and cannot be grouted. I’ve made some glazed ones for a small wall installation. It’s a job to do this kind of thing, though, since I am not so good with regular shapes for my tiles!